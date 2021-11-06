The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $349.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $324.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $231.97 and a twelve month high of $350.37. The stock has a market cap of $126.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total value of $504,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,660 shares of company stock valued at $78,690,971. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

