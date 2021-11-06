The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The First of Long Island has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $513.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 33.05%. Equities research analysts predict that The First of Long Island will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from The First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 49,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 12.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 108,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The First of Long Island (FLIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.