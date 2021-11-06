The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GEO stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,683,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,687. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The GEO Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,153,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 441,817 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.76% of The GEO Group worth $15,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

GEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

