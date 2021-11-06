The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Trading Down 7% After Earnings Miss

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)’s share price traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.49. 20,420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,929,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 13.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 284,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,444,000 after acquiring an additional 26,989 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 20,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 138,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12.

The GEO Group Company Profile (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

