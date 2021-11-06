The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.75.

NYSE MPC opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $68.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day moving average of $59.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Amundi bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,220,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,805 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,108,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,251 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13,353.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,284,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $62,851,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

