The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Board of Directors Authorizes Stock Repurchase Plan

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NYSE HHC opened at $95.18 on Friday. The Howard Hughes has a one year low of $64.98 and a one year high of $113.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.78 and a 200 day moving average of $95.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Howard Hughes will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

In other The Howard Hughes news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $125,036.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 150,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $13,814,352.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

