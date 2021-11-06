The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share.

NYSE:HHC traded up $5.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.18. 206,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.36 and a beta of 1.44. The Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $64.98 and a twelve month high of $113.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.78 and a 200 day moving average of $95.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

In other news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $125,036.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 150,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,814,352.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Howard Hughes stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,297 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of The Howard Hughes worth $13,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

The Howard Hughes declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

