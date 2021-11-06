The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 381.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,796 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $10,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 40.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,263,000 after buying an additional 5,013,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 59.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,107,000 after purchasing an additional 953,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 8.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,677,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,357,000 after purchasing an additional 875,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KHC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

