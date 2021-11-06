The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LSXMA. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

LSXMA traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.00. 1,246,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,266. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.70. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $55.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 1.23.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 348.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,314,000 after buying an additional 455,678 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth $18,561,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,505,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,713,000 after buying an additional 392,859 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $354,000. Finally, New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 249.0% during the first quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 396,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,473,000 after buying an additional 282,814 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.