The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MAC. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of The Macerich to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Macerich from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Macerich from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.61.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.96. The Macerich has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Macerich will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In other The Macerich news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 26.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 35.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,846,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 27.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,089,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,547 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 14.9% during the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,093,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 101.6% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,115,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

