The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Shares Up 11.1% After Analyst Upgrade

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)’s share price shot up 11.1% on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $23.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The Manitowoc traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.79. 2,990 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 318,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MTW. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Manitowoc by 2,892.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.23. The stock has a market cap of $776.41 million, a P/E ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

