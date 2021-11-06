The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.830-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.64 billion-$79.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.96 billion.

PG traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $146.04. 5,666,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,761,732. The Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.37. The stock has a market cap of $353.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.41.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 669,414 shares of company stock valued at $95,509,460 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

