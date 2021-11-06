The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Announces Earnings Results

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The Shyft Group updated its FY21 guidance to $1.97-2.01 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $1.970-$2.010 EPS.

NASDAQ:SHYF traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.57. 373,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,115. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.37. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

SHYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $630,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,262,962.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,750. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Shyft Group stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

