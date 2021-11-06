The Western Union (NYSE:WU) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Susquehanna

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
WU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut The Western Union from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on The Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.73.
Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average is $22.64.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
