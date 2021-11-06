The Western Union (NYSE:WU) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Susquehanna

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

WU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut The Western Union from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on The Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.73.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average is $22.64.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The Western Union had a return on equity of 357.55% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.