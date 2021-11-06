TheStreet Upgrades AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) to “A-“

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.67.

ABC opened at $127.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.70. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $94.89 and a 1 year high of $129.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total transaction of $2,957,903.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,609 shares of company stock valued at $13,288,419 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

