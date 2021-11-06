Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to $117.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRI. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.80.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $118.06 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $78.04 and a 1 year high of $122.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.42 and its 200-day moving average is $106.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 88.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 5.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 745,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,241,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,974,000 after purchasing an additional 256,533 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 6.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

