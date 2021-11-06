TokenPay Trading Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0752 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.66 million and $108,808.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,999.52 or 1.00046932 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00058770 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00042977 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $472.22 or 0.00762000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000158 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

