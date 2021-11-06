TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $260.00 to $285.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. TopBuild traded as high as $266.08 and last traded at $264.25, with a volume of 1492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.60.
BLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.70.
In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total transaction of $1,142,784.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.57.
TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.
TopBuild Company Profile (NYSE:BLD)
TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.
