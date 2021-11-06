TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $260.00 to $285.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. TopBuild traded as high as $266.08 and last traded at $264.25, with a volume of 1492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.60.

BLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.70.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total transaction of $1,142,784.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.57.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

