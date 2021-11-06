Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$252.98 million during the quarter.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TXG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, October 8th. National Bankshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.14.

TSE TXG opened at C$14.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 3.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.74. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.21 and a 1-year high of C$21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

