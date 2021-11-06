Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toshiba Corporation provides a full range of smart digital life products and consumer electronics, designed by the best and the brightest, and backed by millions invested in R & D. The Company’s segments include Energy and Infrastructure, which includes nuclear power generation systems, thermal power, hydroelectric power, and wind power. The Electronic Devices and Components, which includes small-signal devices, power devices, optoelectronic devices, storage devices and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The Community Solutions, which includes broadcasting system, road equipment systems, water supply and sewerage systems, environmental system, elevators and light emitting diode lights. The Healthcare Systems and Services, which includes diagnostic x-ray systems and computerized tomography systems. The Lifestyle Products and Services, which includes personal computers, televisions, refrigerators, washing machines and home appliance repair services. “

TOSYY opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.45. Toshiba has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $23.60.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Research analysts expect that Toshiba will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toshiba Company Profile

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

