TR European Growth Trust (LON:TRG) Stock Price Up 1%

TR European Growth Trust PLC (LON:TRG)’s stock price rose 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and last traded at GBX 1,480 ($19.34). Approximately 35,603 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 60,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,465 ($19.14).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,463.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,469.87. The company has a market cap of £739.09 million and a PE ratio of 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a GBX 16.80 ($0.22) dividend. This is a positive change from TR European Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $8.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.17%. TR European Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.06%.

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

