Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Innovate (NYSE:VATE)

Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 3,486 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,854% compared to the typical daily volume of 118 call options.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovate stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 826,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned 1.06% of Innovate as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovate alerts:

VATE opened at $4.55 on Friday. Innovate has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $354.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Innovate (NYSE:VATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Innovate had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%.

About Innovate

INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Innovate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.