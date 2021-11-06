Traders Purchase Large Volume of Noodles & Company Call Options (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 3,052 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,346% compared to the typical volume of 211 call options.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $12.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $561.30 million, a P/E ratio of 136.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Noodles & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 15,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $208,091.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,626 shares of company stock valued at $903,684. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 10.7% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 136,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 13,261 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the third quarter worth $165,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 992,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 16,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 4,955.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 83,153 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 126,837.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Noodles & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

About Noodles & Company

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.