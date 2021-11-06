Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $205.00 at Stephens

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Stephens from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.29.

NYSE:TT opened at $184.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $137.08 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.34.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

