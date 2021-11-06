Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $217.00 at Morgan Stanley

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $216.00 to $217.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TT. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.29.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $184.69 on Thursday. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $137.08 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.34.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

