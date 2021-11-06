Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $96.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.52% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.21.

TRNS stock opened at $90.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $673.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Transcat has a 12-month low of $29.94 and a 12-month high of $91.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.20.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Gary J. Haseley acquired 1,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $67,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 33,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,650.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $443,428.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Transcat by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Transcat by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Transcat by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,064,000 after buying an additional 15,273 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Transcat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Transcat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

