TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Given New GBX 320 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.62% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Wednesday.

LON TGL opened at GBX 198 ($2.59) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £143.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20. TransGlobe Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 34.50 ($0.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 230 ($3.00). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 161.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 135.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

