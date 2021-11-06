TransGlobe Energy’s (TGA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised TransGlobe Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

NASDAQ TGA opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. TransGlobe Energy has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 2.83.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 8.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,502,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after buying an additional 250,878 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 2,372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

