Transocean Ltd. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Transocean in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine expects that the offshore drilling services provider will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of RIG opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.91. Transocean has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $5.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Transocean in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.