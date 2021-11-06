Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Tredegar has increased its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years.

Shares of Tredegar stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $437.78 million, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tredegar has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $23.71.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $219.25 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 4.39%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tredegar stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 92,789 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of Tredegar worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

