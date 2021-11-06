Trifast (LON:TRI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Trifast (LON:TRI) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Trifast stock opened at GBX 140 ($1.83) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £190.46 million and a PE ratio of 32.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 141.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 145.85. Trifast has a fifty-two week low of GBX 120.50 ($1.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 170 ($2.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

