TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.180-$2.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $846.97 million-$870.07 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $859.96 million.

TRS stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.72.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). TriMas had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TriMas will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. TriMas’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TriMas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

