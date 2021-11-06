Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Given New $19.50 Price Target at B. Riley

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $17.00 to $19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRIN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinity Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.83.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TRIN traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 112,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,982. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17. Trinity Capital has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $458.07 million and a PE ratio of 13.37.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 109.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

In other Trinity Capital news, CFO David Michael Lund bought 3,500 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $52,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIN. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,773,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 278.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 547,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 402,923 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,849,000. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,445,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth about $3,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.