Trittium (TRTT) Price Tops $0.0362 on Major Exchanges

Trittium (CURRENCY:TRTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. One Trittium coin can now be purchased for $0.0362 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trittium has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and $11,526.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Trittium has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trittium Coin Profile

Trittium was first traded on May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trittium’s official message board is medium.com/@trittiumcoin . The official website for Trittium is trittium.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Tritium is an intermediary platform that allows for fast and easy peer-to-peer loans backed by crypto collateral. Both lenders and borrowers get to leverage their positions – lenders by earning interest on their latent cash and borrowers by getting the cash flow without having to part with their crypto assets. Building upon the Blockchain decentralized nature, Trittium aims to take the sharing economy one step further. “

Buying and Selling Trittium

