True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) rose 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.04 and last traded at $6.04. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

TUERF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97.

True North Commercial REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition of commercial office properties. It seeks to identify potential acquisitions using investment criteria that focuses on the security of cash flow, capital appreciation, value enhancement. The company was founded by Daniel Drimmer on December 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

