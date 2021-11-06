True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) PT Raised to C$7.75 at CIBC

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its target price raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.79% from the stock’s previous close.

TNT.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.57.

TSE:TNT.UN opened at C$7.54 on Thursday. True North Commercial REIT has a 12 month low of C$5.54 and a 12 month high of C$7.68. The firm has a market cap of C$663.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.41.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

