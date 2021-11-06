Truegame Trading Up 85.2% Over Last Week (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Truegame has a market capitalization of $200,492.67 and $2,383.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 85.2% against the dollar. One Truegame coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00052036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.65 or 0.00263082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00099187 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

