Truist Securities Raises TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $300.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $253.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.70.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $264.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.05 and its 200 day moving average is $211.70. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $154.30 and a twelve month high of $267.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total value of $1,142,784.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in TopBuild by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 6.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 6.0% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

