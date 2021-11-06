TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.71. TSR shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 17,425 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $20.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.48.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TSR had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 81.94%. The business had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald bought 11,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,579.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald bought 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $31,219.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TSR stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,992 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.09% of TSR worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI)

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

