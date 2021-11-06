TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.64.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $556.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

