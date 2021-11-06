Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 4,112 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in The Lovesac were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in The Lovesac by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,476,000 after purchasing an additional 927,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Lovesac by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,884,000 after purchasing an additional 101,521 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Lovesac by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 747,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Lovesac by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 501,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in The Lovesac by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,397,000 after purchasing an additional 46,773 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 95,100 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $7,649,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 43,443 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $3,280,380.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 348,502 shares of company stock worth $26,891,933. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

LOVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $81.40 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.01.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.63. The Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

