Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $602,000 Position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.13% of CalAmp worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,581 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 35,137 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 105.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in CalAmp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CalAmp by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 39,707 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $370.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.50, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.48. CalAmp Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $14.51.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAMP. Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.