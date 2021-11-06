Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 27.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 126.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 8.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System stock opened at $175.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.88. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.16 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSTR. Stephens lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.64.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.