Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 15,648 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,648 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in McKesson were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP increased its stake in McKesson by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in McKesson by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,580,000 after purchasing an additional 129,753 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in McKesson by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 104,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,367,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,913 shares of company stock worth $9,024,783 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $221.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.24 and its 200 day moving average is $198.67. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $168.88 and a 12-month high of $227.81.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCK. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.42.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

