Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 3,003 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 920,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 102,957 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 33.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000,000 after acquiring an additional 40,828 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.0% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after acquiring an additional 18,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $1,029,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $54.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.18 and its 200 day moving average is $54.77. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.23 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LMAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

