Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in DLocal in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in DLocal in the second quarter valued at $59,214,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in DLocal in the second quarter valued at $1,051,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DLocal in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in DLocal in the second quarter valued at $3,277,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

DLO stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. DLocal Limited has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $73.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.05.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 186.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. HSBC upped their price target on DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on DLocal in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

