Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Trims Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 29.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,442,000 after buying an additional 28,096 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $49,342,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $3,768,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,782,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 0.8% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $297.88 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.17 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BURL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.50.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

