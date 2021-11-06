Tudor Pickering & Holt Boosts Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Price Target to C$51.00

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its price objective boosted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$40.00 to C$51.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OVV. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their target price on Ovintiv to C$51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$44.27.

Shares of TSE OVV opened at C$46.10 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$11.97 and a 1-year high of C$50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.04 billion and a PE ratio of -16.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -25.59%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

