Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates “C$17.00” Price Target for Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 target price on Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVE. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.50.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$15.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$31.46 billion and a PE ratio of 354.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.66 and a 12 month high of C$15.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 79.55%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

