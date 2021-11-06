Tudor Pickering Reaffirms Hold Rating for Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE)

Tudor Pickering reissued their hold rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CVE. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.50.

CVE opened at C$15.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 354.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.24. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.66 and a 52-week high of C$15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 79.55%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

